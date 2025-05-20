Cartoonist 100% destroyed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Adams reveals he has the same cancer as Joe Biden and he’s expecting to check out from this world this summer.
This is a sad sad day… 🙏
9:06 AM · May 19, 2025
https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1924496867443831144
Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays I blundered into a best case scenario. I’m an older male with two Moderna shots (no side effects for 5 months), no boosters, excellent BMI, Omicron infection probable soon, and boosted Vitamin D. Basically immortal.
12:20 PM · Jan 14, 2022https://x.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1482085259189514240
