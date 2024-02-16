Navigating The New American’s New & Improved Website

The New American magazine’s website just received a makeover to better accommodate the flood of content we publish regularly and to improve our online look. In this video, TNA Publisher Dennis Behreadnt provides a tutorial on how to log in, how to share content with anyone including nonsubscribers, and other important functions.
