The Globalist Agenda To Collapse The Global Food Supply
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 15 hours ago

"If you control the food, you control the people."
Unelected CORPORATE globalists at the PRIVATE WEF and UN CORPORATIONS are using the "man-made global warming" scam as a pretext to deliberately collapse the global food supply, so people will have no choice but to eat insects and lab-grown fake food—as detailed in a must-watch new documentary titled 'No Farmers, No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs?'

Keywords
slaverytyrannytotalitarianismfeudalismgreat resetglobalist crime syndicateglobalist corporationglobal food supply collapsethe globalist agenda to collapse the global food supply

