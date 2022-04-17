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Absorvendo Campos de Plasma do Universo /// Absorbing Plasma Fields of the Universe - Parte 1
KFTV Brasil
KFTV Brasil
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14 views • April 17, 2022
Extraído do 421 Workshop de Buscadores de Conhecimento / Tempo dos trechos: (38:30 até 55:25); (1:13:08 até 1:28:22); (1:30:44 até 1:31:18); (1:35:20 até 1:36:20) - Este vídeo foi compartilhado no Ensinamento Brasileiro do dia 11 de Março de 2022
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Excerpt from the 421 Knowledge Seekers Workshop / From the original video (38:30 to 55:25); (1:13:08 to 1:28:22); (1:30:44 to 1:31:18); (1:35:20 to 1:36:20) - This video was shared on the Friday Teaching of March 11, 2022.
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Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!

• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/

• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil

• Site criado por Buscadores de Conhecimento da Fundação Keshe, para apresentar como fazer o Copo da Vida.
https://www.kfssicopodavida.com.br/

• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no Instagram:
https://instagram.com/keshebrasil?utm...

• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI

• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês

• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT

• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no TikTok:
http://tiktok.com/@keshebrasil
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