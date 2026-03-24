Astonishing Link of Hebrew Alphabet and 26 Key Energy Points in Body - Dr. Alphonzo Monzo

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The body is an energy system, designed perfectly by God to functionally blend software and hardware together to work as a cohesive unit. However, as life takes its toll and poisons begin to invade our bodies - seeping in through our environment, our diets, and EMF waves surrounding us - the body begins to break down. Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, a biblical naturopath, discusses the 26 key energy points on the human body, and how these points are numbers based on operating frequency. Incredibly, Dr. Monzo says that each point of energy in the body is related to a letter from the Hebrew alphabet. He also describes in detail how to activate the “polarity of the hands,” which emphasizes the flow of all energy circulation in the body and how to direct that flow.
TAKEAWAYS
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Dr. Monzo knows how to utilize something as simple as hand position to facilitate positive changes in the body
Collectively, the Hebrew energy points in the body make up the ‘Life Formation Messengers’
German Doctor Reinhold Voll initially set out to discover whether energy points in the body could be measured
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