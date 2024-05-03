Create New Account
COMMITTEE CALLS FOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OF ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE PRESIDENT
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/news/house-covid-committee-calls-for-criminal-investigation-of-ecohealth-alliance-president/

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic announced recommendations for official disbarment and a criminal investigation for Eco Health Alliance President Peter Daszak. The key findings from the committee’s report are that the NIAID and NIH granted funds to Daszak’s NGO to do dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China. 

