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Agenda 21 Propaganda With Deliberate Dumbing Down Of Kids Thru Education System Becuz More Educated People "Consume More Resources"
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57 views • August 24, 2020
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Title: Agenda 21 for dummies
I reccomend reading Rosa Koire's book "Behind the Green Mask Un Agenda 21"
Its tells alot of what they are doing to push us into "human habitation zones (megacities) and how they have managed to pass this throughout our country with very little scrutiny
Title: Agenda 21 for dummies
I reccomend reading Rosa Koire's book "Behind the Green Mask Un Agenda 21"
Its tells alot of what they are doing to push us into "human habitation zones (megacities) and how they have managed to pass this throughout our country with very little scrutiny
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