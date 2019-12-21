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The Greatest Commandment...But Who’s Obeying It?
Best Christian Teaching Videos
Best Christian Teaching Videos
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17 views • December 21, 2019
The greatest commandment is not as easy as you may think! Clichés about love are everywhere; but where can we see love in action? For that matter, what is love? And what did Jesus teach about love? He said to show love for God and for others, but HOW do we do that? The rest of what he said teaches us HOW to love others. Watch this video to learn what genuine Christian love is, based on the much maligned teachings of Jesus.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy