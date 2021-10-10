© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Glass to Take America Back Texas - Glen Rose 2021-10-09
Follow
2
Share
Report
133 views • October 10, 2021
The latter half or so of Tom Glass presentation to Take America Back Texas Tour in Glen Rose on October 9, 2021.
About how county political ecosystems consisting of county judges and commissioners courts, sheriffs, local prosecutors, and local judiciary can work together to honor their oaths, exercise independent judgment about constitutional meaning, and work together to stop state and federal tyranny and unconstitutional acts in their county.
About how county political ecosystems consisting of county judges and commissioners courts, sheriffs, local prosecutors, and local judiciary can work together to honor their oaths, exercise independent judgment about constitutional meaning, and work together to stop state and federal tyranny and unconstitutional acts in their county.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.