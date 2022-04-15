The Great Tw!tter Take-Over

Restoring Free Speech

* Elon Musk makes his move and is determined to take tw_tter private.

* Employees are terrified of a takeover — and his bid sends them into a spiral.

* WH has no intention of letting this happen.

* DC elite want those they disagree with silenced.

* Media: he is racist, fascist and other bad things.

* He makes a $43B offer to save free speech.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303980391001

