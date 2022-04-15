The Great Tw!tter Take-Over

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Restoring Free Speech
* Elon Musk makes his move and is determined to take tw_tter private.
* Employees are terrified of a takeover — and his bid sends them into a spiral.
* WH has no intention of letting this happen.
* DC elite want those they disagree with silenced.
* Media: he is racist, fascist and other bad things.
* He makes a $43B offer to save free speech.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 April 2022