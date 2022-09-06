Exclusive! Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Covid-19 Warning

Alex Jones





September 5, 2022





Renowned doctor confirms majority of Covid deaths are in the vaccinated and the U.S. government is behind it.





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