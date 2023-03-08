https://gettr.com/post/p2ash880120
3/1/2023 Miles Guo: Remember the date of today, i.e., the CCP PLA Rocket Force has crossed the China-Russia border in the past 24 hours; all of the Western intel agencies once again have failed completely
#PLARocketForce #2ndArtilleryCorp #QianXuesen #ChinaRussiaBorder #LiZuocheng #WesternIntelAgencies
3/1/2023 文贵直播：记住今天的日子，中共火箭军在过去24小时已正式跨过了中俄边境，西方所有的情报机构又一次彻底失败！
#中共火箭军 #二炮 #钱学森 #中俄边境 #李作成 #西方情报机构
