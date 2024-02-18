Create New Account
Jamie Walden Challenges Us: Order Within the Chaos
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Published a day ago

Scott and Jamie discuss how we’ve been deceived by both blue pills and red pills, resulting in Satan’s planned chaos. In Jamie’s unique style, he discusses the only escape from the matrix.

Links for this episode:

Butler Co. sheriff addresses what he learned at conference https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvNukzNQawo

An Inconvenient Reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/

Faith That Comes By Hearing God - Zac Poonen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_xlAK81RP4

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Keywords
chaosjamie waldenscott schara

