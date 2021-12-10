Part 3 Global Warmer is Good, Age of Aquarius, End of the Age Christmas w PG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CO2 is increasing brings life, abundance to the earth.
Word from the Lord
God unifies mens hearts and souls. The Body of Christ is one. Working in unison with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. One, in agreement with the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. All hearing the same voice, Love and help one another.
The Church. The body of Christ in Unison with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. We live by God's laws, God's spirit. The anointing, the Holy Spirit teaches us within us. We show our love for God to one another!
We the People in unison with the Holy Spirit defend ourselves. Jesus is the head over our lives. Shining The light and the voice of Jesus.
To convict men of their crimes. Their sins. This love and power of the Holy Spirit causes men to feel the guilt of their sins, they feel ashamed, embarrassed, call out to God to save them!
The guilt will hurt so bad they will never want to feel that feeling ever again!
We live by every word of God as written in us by the Holy Spirit. The very word of God.
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
This Channel is a "How To": Home school, Grow your own food, gardening,Natural Healing, Read the Bible, Understanding The Declaration of Independence, The laws of Nature and Natures God. Your Rights that come from God, Defending your rights. Understand Law and Justice in a Christian Nation.
List to Social and Media Links all in one Place:
https://linktr.ee/ResistanceChicks
Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:
Website: resistancechicks
https://www.resistancechicks.com/
sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.