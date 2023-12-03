Unveiling the Unseen: 10 ASTONISHING EVENTS Unleashed at the Moment of the Rapture! #trumpet #sun

AT THE MOMENT OF THE RAPTURE





Yeshua said, “the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken”, (Matthew 24:29).





“And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind. (Revelation 6:12-13)





Yeshua leaves Heaven, with the saints who are in Heaven. These saints are those who previously died. Paul said, “For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God BRING WITH HIM” (1 Thes. 4:14)





Paul said, “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God” (1 Thess. 4:16).





Yeshua said, “for as the lightning cometh out of the east, and shineth even unto the west; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be”, (Matt. 24:27).





“All those on the earth will “see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory” (Luke 21:27).





John said that “the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains; And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb: For the great day of his wrath is come; and who shall be able to stand?” (Rev. 6:15-17)





Paul said, “the dead in Christ shall rise first” (1 Thess. 4:16).





“And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose, and came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.” (Matt. 27:52-53).





Paul said, “In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and WE SHALL BE changed. For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality” (1 Cor. 15:52-53).





As John testified, “the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together.” (Rev. 6:14).





Paul said, “Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord” (1Thess. 4:17).









For more information refer to https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/