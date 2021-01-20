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COVID, Masks, and PIC Definition: The Don't Comply Crew Discusses - The Don't Comply Show - Clip
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72 views • January 20, 2021
Don't Comply discusses some points regarding this virus, masks, and why it is bothersome to see certain statistics crammed together with others the way the "PIC" definition has been crafted.
CDC Stats page mentioning PIC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/covidview/index.html
CDC Stats page mentioning PIC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/covidview/index.html
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