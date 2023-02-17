Mirror. Source

AI Dominion Games Ep 18: MUSK, GATES IMPERSONATIONS / TRUDEAU FRAUDS https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKKg20kYcvpK/





Quote: "Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 "Do Musk and Gates impersonations tie Tesla's COVID AI bot swarms to Trudeau's ChildBase Epstein frauds? Are Tesla bankers—State Street, Vanguard & BlackRock—hiding "Thuggee" crimes with Serco AR patents: US9514748B2, WO2020002598A1, US20200257317A1, US9498694B2 & WO2014172045A1? – Tweet sent 2:17pm, Feb 15 2023 Twitter Profile @CsiHawkins: "Ties Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program and ChildBase COVID frauds to Musk and Gates' impersonations with Tesla AI bot swarms and Serco AR patents” Show centers around the key words "impersonations" re this patent (https://patents.google.com/patent/US9514748) and the "fraud" where Bill Gates sponsored Event 201 in NYC (https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/) on the same day—October 18, 2019—as the break out of COVID-19 in Wuhan City military games. October 18, 2019 - Why is Gates denying Event 201? (https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/international/why-is-gates-denying-event-201) David Hawkins' info: Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts) Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins **PLEASE SUPPORT DAVID AT: - Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI - SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi JOIN US IN THIS FIGHT - SUPPORT TRUTH & JUSTICE Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world. Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution! Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward. Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?." "

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r