Bill Robinson believes that the CCP has infiltrated America politically for decades

@BillRobinson 认为中共已经渗透美国政治界几十年。但是还有很多美国人不了解真相，我们要向更多的人传递这些信息帮助美国人醒过来认清事实。
April 22, 2023, Ava interviews Bill Robinson on @NFSCSpeaks 15
@BillRobinson believes that the CCP has infiltrated America politically for decades. But there are still many Americans who do not know the truth. We need to pass this information on to more people to help Americans wake up and recognize the facts.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp
