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FBI Busts FBI Terror Plot
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121 views • October 01, 2021
Video link: Babylon Bee's Youtube Channel (Fake News You Can Trust): youtube.com/channel/UCyl5V3-J_Bsy3x-EBCJwepg
Website: https://babylonbee.com/
Thumbnail: The Keystone Cops in The Stolen Purse (1913). The Keystone Cops (often spelled "Keystone Kops") are fictional, humorously incompetent policemen featured in silent film slapstick comedies produced by Mack Sennett for his Keystone Film Company between 1912 and 1917.
Website: https://babylonbee.com/
Thumbnail: The Keystone Cops in The Stolen Purse (1913). The Keystone Cops (often spelled "Keystone Kops") are fictional, humorously incompetent policemen featured in silent film slapstick comedies produced by Mack Sennett for his Keystone Film Company between 1912 and 1917.
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