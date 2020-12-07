TRUTHIVERSE EPISODE 18 - GLYPHOSATE TOXICITY AND "COVID HOT SPOTS" WITH STEPHANIE SENEFF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BrendanDMurphyOfficial
Listen to all episodes of Truthiverse at https://truthiverse.com - Since December 2019 as Technocracy has shown its gruesome form more and more openly, all we've heard from the so-called "medical authorities" is how a "new coronavirus" is running amok ending civilisation as we know it. Stephanie Seneff is one scientist of many offering a very different take on things. Her recent research into glyphosate - the active ingredient in Monsanto's notorious Roundup (banned in France) - correlates "covid hot spots" with widespread cumulative glyphosate exposure, the symptoms of which take time to emerge. Glyphosate and other poisons never quite manage to make it into mainstream discourse (propaganda), so let's take a closer look with Stephanie at the type of information the World Hoax Organisation and U.N. is conveniently "forgetting" to mention as they lock the world down and usher in a global fascist digital dystopia that would make Orwell's jaw drop.
Dr. Stephanie Seneff's Story
Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She has a BS degree from MIT in biology and a PhD from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science. Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, Roundup, and the mineral, sulfur. She has authored over three dozen peer-reviewed journal papers on these topics.
You'll Learn:
- Why glyphosate is a bigger problem than any virus
- How glyphosate undermines healthy cellular function
- Why the toxicity of glyphosate leads to a "viral" explosion in the body
- What the virus is ACTUALLY doing in your body
- Which microbial pathways are disrupted by gylphosate...
- ...and how this destroys our health.
- More reasons why Terrain Theory supercedes Germ Theory
...and much, much more.
Stephanie Seneff brings a unique scientific angle to the convid discussion, highlighting some issues you aren't likely to hear about anywhere else.
Please subscribe, drop a review, and *share* this information widely.
Thanks in advance for supporting the nascent emergence of deep human self-awareness - and the FREEDOM this will bring us all.
About Brendan D. Murphy
A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, Brendan D. Murphy has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world. Author of the monumental masterpiece (as dubbed by several readers) "The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1" and co-founder of the censorship-free Fedbook alternative - Trooth network - Brendan's life revolves entirely around creating a better, freer, healthier world for all humans.
Buy the book: https://brendandmurphy.com/the-grand-...
Watch the Evolve Yourself Masterclass: http://evolveyourself.live
Join Trooth.network: http://trooth.network/