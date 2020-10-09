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Dott.ssa Mikovits: se i vaccini diventeranno obbligatori, 50milioni di americani moriranno - Sub Ita - Maggio 2020
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9 views • October 09, 2020
A seguito delle ricerche fatte sui vaccini, sui contaminanti e sui sintomi clinici rilevati, la Dott.ssa Mikovits, ormai nota per essere stata oggetto di incredibile censura e attacchi, prevede che se le vaccinazioni diventassero obbligatorie, almeno 50 milioni di americani rischierebbero di morire già dopo la prima dose.
E' giusto che ognuno disponga di tutte le informazioni necessarie per valutare e crearsi una libera e legittima opinione personale.
Following research done on vaccines, contaminants and clinical symptoms found, Dr. Mikovits, now known for being the subject of incredible censorship and attacks, predicts that if vaccinations become mandatory, at least 50 million Americans would risk dying. already after the first dose.
It is right that everyone has all the information necessary to evaluate and create a free and legitimate personal opinion.
E' giusto che ognuno disponga di tutte le informazioni necessarie per valutare e crearsi una libera e legittima opinione personale.
Following research done on vaccines, contaminants and clinical symptoms found, Dr. Mikovits, now known for being the subject of incredible censorship and attacks, predicts that if vaccinations become mandatory, at least 50 million Americans would risk dying. already after the first dose.
It is right that everyone has all the information necessary to evaluate and create a free and legitimate personal opinion.
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