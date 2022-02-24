© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uganda: Child sacrifice to increase wealth?
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • February 24, 2022
Uganda's capital Kampala is in a construction boom. Good news? Not for everyone, because the country is plagued by forces of darkness: body parts of murdered children are often embedded into the foundations of new buildings. These rituals are supposed to bring good luck and preserve wealth. A courageous priest fights against these atrocities and for justice for the victims.
✓ www.kla.tv/21695
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/21695
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.