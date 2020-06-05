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This 2017 Video Explains How Black Lives Matter is Being Used by the Elite
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62 views • June 05, 2020
In 2017, Chaziel Sunz posted a video explaining how the movement was being used by the elite to recruit people and to do their bidding. Today, this video is more relevant than ever.
In 2017, Chaziel Sunz posted a video explaining how he discovered that his movement was infiltrated by people who sought to push BLM members towards a specific, extremist ideology. He goes on to explain how BLM and other movements such as Antifa are funded by the elite to serve its political interests.
For more please read article below :
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/former-black-lives-matter-organizer-explains-how-the-movement-is-being-used-by-the-elite-video/
In 2017, Chaziel Sunz posted a video explaining how he discovered that his movement was infiltrated by people who sought to push BLM members towards a specific, extremist ideology. He goes on to explain how BLM and other movements such as Antifa are funded by the elite to serve its political interests.
For more please read article below :
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/former-black-lives-matter-organizer-explains-how-the-movement-is-being-used-by-the-elite-video/
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