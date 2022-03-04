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Tucker Carlson - Why didn't we see this coming
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151 views • March 04, 2022
Send in the Clown - Our country is not in danger of destruction from the world around us as it is from the forces within, and Kamala Harris exemplifies this disaster. This woman is way out of her league and was purposely placed in this position to hasten the destruction of the United States as we know it.
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