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Come as you are and let Christ clean you up!
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12 views • December 11, 2020
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on August 23, 2020.
As followers of Christ, we all have our struggles and shortcomings in our daily lives. Through the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the written word of God, we are able to withstand the evil day when we look upon Christ Who is the Light of the world according to John 8:12. As we read in Ephesians 6:13, we need to put on Christ and withstand in the evil day. The verse says, Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
When we fall short of the glory of God, and we all do, we can turn to God the Father with confidence and ask Him to forgive us of our sins, which is the transgression of God’s holy ten commandments, and to cleanse us by the sinless blood of His Son, Jesus Christ and He will because He is a merciful, loving Father Who loves His children immensely. As we read in 1 John 1:9, If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
What a loving, amazing heavenly Father we love and serve. Now imagine the people of the world who have their own struggles and shortcomings without the guidance of the Holy Spirit to guide them and who do not abide in the truth of God. As per Revelation 12:9, those who do not abide in Christ are being lead astray by the father of lies, satan, who deceives the whole world with his lies, trickery and deceits to fool the world including the world’s man-made religions to believe that they are doing just fine or to believe that we are all worshipping the same ‘god’.
They believe what makes them feel good according to their own lusts and beliefs; however, those who live according to their own lusts, beliefs and thoughts do not abide in the truth of God. Romans 8:7 says, Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.
Whether you are a fornicator, an adulterer, a drunkard, a drug addict, a prisoner, a homosexual, a feminist, a Muslim, an Orthodox Jew, a Buddhist, atheist or agnostic or...a Catholic or a member of a lawless 501c3-government registered church, come as you are before God the Father and let Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God, Who is without sin, clean you up and wake you up and He will transform you through the Holy Spirit to His righteousness and divine character.
Come as you are and turn to the truth, Who is the Lord Jesus Christ, as per John 14:6, and the truth shall make you free as per Christ’s words in John 8:32. To all those who are sitting on the fence, Christ says in Revelation 3:20-21, Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with Me. To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in My throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with My Father in His throne.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on August 23, 2020.
As followers of Christ, we all have our struggles and shortcomings in our daily lives. Through the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the written word of God, we are able to withstand the evil day when we look upon Christ Who is the Light of the world according to John 8:12. As we read in Ephesians 6:13, we need to put on Christ and withstand in the evil day. The verse says, Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
When we fall short of the glory of God, and we all do, we can turn to God the Father with confidence and ask Him to forgive us of our sins, which is the transgression of God’s holy ten commandments, and to cleanse us by the sinless blood of His Son, Jesus Christ and He will because He is a merciful, loving Father Who loves His children immensely. As we read in 1 John 1:9, If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
What a loving, amazing heavenly Father we love and serve. Now imagine the people of the world who have their own struggles and shortcomings without the guidance of the Holy Spirit to guide them and who do not abide in the truth of God. As per Revelation 12:9, those who do not abide in Christ are being lead astray by the father of lies, satan, who deceives the whole world with his lies, trickery and deceits to fool the world including the world’s man-made religions to believe that they are doing just fine or to believe that we are all worshipping the same ‘god’.
They believe what makes them feel good according to their own lusts and beliefs; however, those who live according to their own lusts, beliefs and thoughts do not abide in the truth of God. Romans 8:7 says, Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.
Whether you are a fornicator, an adulterer, a drunkard, a drug addict, a prisoner, a homosexual, a feminist, a Muslim, an Orthodox Jew, a Buddhist, atheist or agnostic or...a Catholic or a member of a lawless 501c3-government registered church, come as you are before God the Father and let Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God, Who is without sin, clean you up and wake you up and He will transform you through the Holy Spirit to His righteousness and divine character.
Come as you are and turn to the truth, Who is the Lord Jesus Christ, as per John 14:6, and the truth shall make you free as per Christ’s words in John 8:32. To all those who are sitting on the fence, Christ says in Revelation 3:20-21, Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with Me. To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in My throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with My Father in His throne.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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