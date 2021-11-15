Exposing Germ Theory Fraud IS THE KEY TO ENDING ALL THIS - Responds To Anti-Vax Community - Dr Cowan 72777

This Video covers:

- "It is a FACT, not a theory, that there exists NO paper that describes the finding or the isolation of ANY pathogenic, ie. disease causing 'virus' from ANY biological fluid from ANY human being EVER...not one paper...and there are now 135 Health Institutions all over the world who have acknowledged this very finding"



- The status of the current systematic and scientific disproving the fundamental basis of virology, Germ/Virus Theory



- Dr Cowan responds to the Anti-Vax/Anti-mandate Community of doctors who are knowingly ignoring, and I quote, "The only approach to ending all this is to bury this contagious "virus" misconception once and for all...", any other focus that allows "Germ/Virus Theory" to remain as the primary dogma only enables these SAME villains, OUR GOVERNMENTS, to only continue to have excuses to toxify us with so called "vaccines" OVER AND OVER AND OVER again....



- "The FACT is, there is no 'virus', there is no 'SARS-CoV-2', and there is no evidence that there are any 'viruses'"



- "The particles erroneously called 'viruses' are actually dead cell fragments originating from INSIDE the body and is the normal byproduct of the lifecycle of our natural cells, AND, they are NOT contagious whether inside or outside the body"



- "There is no pandemic other than a pandemic of people being incapable of thinking for themselves"



- "Pushing the BELIEF in the absurd notion of germ theory, masking, distancing, regular testing, continual vaccinations, boosters, etc. and the public shaming of those who wisely choose not to participate, is the same kind of sick madness you find in CULTS."



- "...unfortunately most of the professional mistakes of my past have been because I believed the dominant popular narrative..."



- "There's a really good reason that you cannot find ANY virus in any snot, or lung fluid or any bodily fluid, it's because IT'S NOT THERE, they don't exist - and if you can't see that truth it's because you've decided not to think, it's that simple...you've only chose to believe what you were told..."



CONTAGIOUS VIRUSES DO NOT EXIST, SO STOP FRICKIN' BELIEVING IN "THEIR" DECEPTION!

And if you are not passing this information on to others, I ask you WHY NOT?



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