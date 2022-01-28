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John O'Looney | “I’ve Never Seen as Many Deaths.. It’s Around a 500 or 600% Increase”
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301 views • January 28, 2022
Funeral Director in UK Reveals Increasing Number of Death in Vaccinated Young Adults
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/never-seen-many-deaths-around-500-600-increase-funeral-director-uk-reveals-increasing-number-death-vaccinated-young-adults/ - Jan 28, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
John O'Looney | “I’ve Never Seen as Many Deaths.. It’s Around a 500 or 600% Increase”
John OLooney, Ive Never Seen as Many Deaths, Its Around a 500 or 600 percent Increase, The Gateway Pundit, January 28 2022
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/never-seen-many-deaths-around-500-600-increase-funeral-director-uk-reveals-increasing-number-death-vaccinated-young-adults/ - Jan 28, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
John O'Looney | “I’ve Never Seen as Many Deaths.. It’s Around a 500 or 600% Increase”
John OLooney, Ive Never Seen as Many Deaths, Its Around a 500 or 600 percent Increase, The Gateway Pundit, January 28 2022
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