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Two American Heroes That Freed Michigan from Governor Whitmer’s Unconstitutional Mandates
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1 view • June 14, 2021
Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan are the two women that have helped to lead the charge against Governor Whitmer’s UNCONSTITUTIONAL MANDATES while sharing about why FREEDOM IS NOT FREE and why you must FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS TODAY.
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