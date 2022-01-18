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These Hateful People Show NO EMPATHY for Unvaccinated 'ENEMIES'
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566 views • January 18, 2022
Glenn Beck.
If we cannot stop viewing other Americans as ‘the enemy,’ Glenn says, then we are DONE as a society. Our lack of empathy for one another will only worsen, as robotics, AI, and technology further impede our world. But as COVID rages on, many far-left media pundits seem to gravitate more and more toward hateful rhetoric. This must end, Glenn says, so that one day our kids can demonstrate and understand the value of empathy, too...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzFosUOvhFY
If we cannot stop viewing other Americans as ‘the enemy,’ Glenn says, then we are DONE as a society. Our lack of empathy for one another will only worsen, as robotics, AI, and technology further impede our world. But as COVID rages on, many far-left media pundits seem to gravitate more and more toward hateful rhetoric. This must end, Glenn says, so that one day our kids can demonstrate and understand the value of empathy, too...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzFosUOvhFY
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