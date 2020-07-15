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Cuomo Has No Authority To Restrict Travel Under Commerce Clause of Constitution
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9 views • July 15, 2020
Cuomo threatens Americans entering NY with $10,000 fine for avoiding a 14 day quarantine; $2,000 fine for failing to give personal tracking info. Due process? No, you’re presumed sick based on state you’re coming from. Here’s why Cuomo doesn’t have ANY legal authority to do this and his absurd 24 hr exemption for New Yorkers (if it takes 24 hrs to catch then get rid of all mask & social distancing regulations).
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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