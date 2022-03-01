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Real Anthony Fauci presented to Chautauqua lawmakers & other officials
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120 views • March 01, 2022
Copies of Robert Kennedy Jr's The Real Anthony Fauci were presented to Chautauqua County legislators and other officials by the Southern Tier Tea Party at the legislator's monthly meeting, Feb. 23, 2022. During the 'privilege of the floor' readers of the book explained why they though the book worth reading.
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