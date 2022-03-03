© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Children are dying': Ukrainian Catholic Priest pleads for a conversion of hearts
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • March 03, 2022
The human suffering in Ukraine continues to increase by the day as Russia continues an unrelenting bombing campaign on Ukrainian cities, resulting in massive civilian deaths and now, at least a million refugees. The Ukrainian Catholic Church, which was illegal in the Soviet Union, is now facing another persecution if Russia occupies Ukraine. Father Robert Hitchins tells Jim Hale that the situation is dire, and only a conversion of hearts will bring an end to the war.
Please prayerfully consider a donation: https://www.lifefunder.com/ukraine
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Ukrainian_Priest_03322
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Ukrainian_Priest_03322
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten\
Please prayerfully consider a donation: https://www.lifefunder.com/ukraine
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Ukrainian_Priest_03322
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Ukrainian_Priest_03322
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten\
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.