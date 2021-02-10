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Fulfillment 3.0 Scripture Reality, No Denial of His Power
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30 views • February 10, 2021
There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 3 ( Infruition 2.0, 2.1 and now 3.0) There should be 20 in all by the end of this series. Each video shows 5 Examples. Christ is real!!
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