

ITM TRADING, INC. Sep 8, 2023 #economy #imf #worldbank



Questions on what to do next? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=TK9082023&month=2023-09

or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=TK9082023

Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Taylor Kenney from ITM Trading takes you on a journey through the history and roles of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Discover how these influential organizations were created in response to post-war economic uncertainties and how their functions have evolved over time. Learn about their impact on the global economy and why they remain topics of controversy. 📖

CHAPTERS: 0:00 IMF and World Bank

0:39 Bretton Woods Conference

2:53 World Bank Group

4:25 US Gold Reserves

5:16 Who is Funding Them?

6:41 Proponents and Opponents

8:17 Argentina’s Economic Crisis 1

0:39 SDR’s 📑

TO SEE TAYLOR'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/world-bank-and-the-imf-international-monetary-fund-explained/

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved.