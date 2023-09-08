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ITM TRADING, INC.
or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=TK9082023
Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Taylor Kenney from ITM Trading takes you on a journey through the history and roles of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Discover how these influential organizations were created in response to post-war economic uncertainties and how their functions have evolved over time. Learn about their impact on the global economy and why they remain topics of controversy. 📖
CHAPTERS: 0:00 IMF and World Bank
0:39 Bretton Woods Conference
2:53 World Bank Group
4:25 US Gold Reserves
5:16 Who is Funding Them?
6:41 Proponents and Opponents
8:17 Argentina’s Economic Crisis 1
0:39 SDR’s 📑
TO SEE TAYLOR'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/world-bank-and-the-imf-international-monetary-fund-explained/
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