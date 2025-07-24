CHP Talks: Arpad Nagy—Bringing Common-Sense Pro-life Values to the Quebec By-Election in Arthabaska!

July 24, 2025: My guest this week is Arpad Nagy, Political Operations Director for the Quebec Life Coalition (Campagne Québec-Vie) in Quebec. He is currently running for a seat in the National Assembly in a by-election in the district of Arthabaska. We discuss his campaign and how important it is that pro-life, pro-family voters in that district have a candidate to vote for who represents their values. Only qualified electors who reside in Quebec are permitted to contribute funds to Arpad’s campaign. If you live in Quebec, please do so. If you live in Arthabaska, please help Arpad in his campaign.





