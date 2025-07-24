BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Arpad Nagy—Bringing Common-Sense Pro-life Values to the Quebec By-Election in Arthabaska!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
10 views • 1 day ago

July 24, 2025: My guest this week is Arpad Nagy, Political Operations Director for the Quebec Life Coalition (Campagne Québec-Vie) in Quebec. He is currently running for a seat in the National Assembly in a by-election in the district of Arthabaska. We discuss his campaign and how important it is that pro-life, pro-family voters in that district have a candidate to vote for who represents their values. Only qualified electors who reside in Quebec are permitted to contribute funds to Arpad’s campaign. If you live in Quebec, please do so. If you live in Arthabaska, please help Arpad in his campaign.


Learn more about Arpad at: http://arpadnagy.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomchristianprolifemarriagegenderchp canadarod taylorpartyvotingmnapro familychpcanadanational assemblychp talkschristian heritageby electionarpad nagyarthabaskaquebec life coalitioncampaigne quebec vie
