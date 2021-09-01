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Understanding Medical & Economic Covid Motives | Dr Michael Palmer and Catherine Austin Fitts
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23 views • September 01, 2021
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by: The Last American Vagabond
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From the description:
Joining me today is Dr. Michael Palmer and Cathrine Austin Fitts, here to discuss COVID-19 and how to understand the various motives surrounding it through a combined lens of science, medicine and economics.
Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-michael-palmer-catherine-austin-fitts-interview-understanding-medical-economic-covid-motives
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Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
by: The Last American Vagabond
Original Url:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-michael-palmer-catherine-austin-fitts-interview-understanding-medical-economic-covid-motives/
From the description:
Joining me today is Dr. Michael Palmer and Cathrine Austin Fitts, here to discuss COVID-19 and how to understand the various motives surrounding it through a combined lens of science, medicine and economics.
Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-michael-palmer-catherine-austin-fitts-interview-understanding-medical-economic-covid-motives
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TLAVagabond
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond
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