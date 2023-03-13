Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🤔 Griffin On The Coming Banking Catastrophe:
311 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 16 hours ago |

🤔 Griffin On The Coming Banking Catastrophe:

"If we are able to marshall the forces of society and turn this around in the last minute of the battle (precipice) well then we could have a very rosy picture because the chaos that we will have to go through, in the meantime, will leave such an indelible record, such a lesson to be learned, that I don't think mankind would ever forget it. They would never want to return to that again."

Keywords
bankingcatastrophegriffin on the coming

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket