🤔 Griffin On The Coming Banking Catastrophe:

"If we are able to marshall the forces of society and turn this around in the last minute of the battle (precipice) well then we could have a very rosy picture because the chaos that we will have to go through, in the meantime, will leave such an indelible record, such a lesson to be learned, that I don't think mankind would ever forget it. They would never want to return to that again."