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WTF! A Magic Massacre!!!
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4713 views • April 04, 2022
Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk of Bucha, Ukraine says "March 31 will go down in the history of our town" after all Russian troops leave. All of sudden, four days later after Ukraine forces took over Bucha, it's being claimed that Russia committed a magic massacre aand left hundreds of dead bodies in the street. Link to story https://kyivindependent.com/uncategorized/bucha-liberated-by-ukraine-says-mayor/
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