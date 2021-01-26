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América Latina y la Segunda Guerra Mundial | Historia al Inicio
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11 views • January 26, 2021
#UnosMinutosDeHistoria #AméricaLatina #SegundaGuerraMundial
Uno de los conflictos bélicos más devastadores e importantes de la historia marcó la dinámica de la región americana que va del Río Grande al Cabo Froward, que (dentro de todo) tuvo un rol directo bastante "magro" en los conflictos. América Latina y la Segunda Guerra Mundial confluyen como un punto de inflexión que llevó a la región no solo a desarrollos económicos, sino sociopolíticos. Un punto coyuntural que nos permite abrir el escenario regional a otras historias.
MUSIC/MÚSICA:
Danse Macabre de Kevin MacLeod cuenta con una licencia Creative Commons Atribución 4.0. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Fuente: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?collection=005
Artista: http://incompetech.com/
ARTÍCULOS EMPLEADOS PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DEL VÍDEO:
* https://bit.ly/2KJlPVY
* https://informefracto.com/la-nacion-y-el-mundo/madre-america/la-segunda-guerra-mundial-y-los-paises-latinoamericanos/
* https://mundo.sputniknews.com/america-latina/201805081078521143-segunda-guerra-mundial-paises-latinoamericanos/
Uno de los conflictos bélicos más devastadores e importantes de la historia marcó la dinámica de la región americana que va del Río Grande al Cabo Froward, que (dentro de todo) tuvo un rol directo bastante "magro" en los conflictos. América Latina y la Segunda Guerra Mundial confluyen como un punto de inflexión que llevó a la región no solo a desarrollos económicos, sino sociopolíticos. Un punto coyuntural que nos permite abrir el escenario regional a otras historias.
MUSIC/MÚSICA:
Danse Macabre de Kevin MacLeod cuenta con una licencia Creative Commons Atribución 4.0. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Fuente: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?collection=005
Artista: http://incompetech.com/
ARTÍCULOS EMPLEADOS PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DEL VÍDEO:
* https://bit.ly/2KJlPVY
* https://informefracto.com/la-nacion-y-el-mundo/madre-america/la-segunda-guerra-mundial-y-los-paises-latinoamericanos/
* https://mundo.sputniknews.com/america-latina/201805081078521143-segunda-guerra-mundial-paises-latinoamericanos/
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