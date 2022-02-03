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A Clear Sermon
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11 views • February 03, 2022
The greatest sermon of all time is, without a doubt, the Sermon on the Mount. The words Jesus spoke in this sermon changed the world like no other sermon or event in human history. The people who heard his words and did them went on to lead a great movement of believers that took the world by storm. Others chose instead to fight against this movement, and against the teachings of Jesus. To which group do you belong? Hear the teachings of Jesus for yourself in this sermon on HIS sermon.
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