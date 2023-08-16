Chilling Footage of '4' Russian Rocket Strikes on the territory of the Military Plant in Dnepropetrovsk

Chilling footage Footage
Alleged footage of Russian army attacks on the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk - the military plant burned for several hours
The Russian army launched four strikes at the Yuzhmash defense plant in Dnepropetrovsk at night. Presumably, the footage captures the moments of arrivals and subsequent explosions.
According to eyewitnesses, after the impact, the territory of the plant burned for several more hours. The Ukrainian military administration of the city confirmed arrivals at one of the enterprises of Dnepropetrovsk, announcing a powerful fire.
