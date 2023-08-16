Create New Account
Chilling Footage of '4' Russian Rocket Strikes on the territory of the Military Plant in Dnepropetrovsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Alleged footage of Russian army attacks on the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk - the military plant burned for several hours


 The Russian army launched four strikes at the Yuzhmash defense plant in Dnepropetrovsk at night. Presumably, the footage captures the moments of arrivals and subsequent explosions.


According to eyewitnesses, after the impact, the territory of the plant burned for several more hours. The Ukrainian military administration of the city confirmed arrivals at one of the enterprises of Dnepropetrovsk, announcing a powerful fire.

