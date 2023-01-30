Create New Account
Jordan Peterson Bashes Nobel Committee, Praises Trump on Historic Peace Deals
Published a day ago |
“Clearly the Most Significant Advance on the Peace Front – Since World War II” – Jordan Peterson Bashes Nobel Committee, Praises Trump on Historic Peace Deals

Jordan Peterson: President Obama received a Nobel Prize for doing nothing but winning a presidential election while being black, to put it bluntly, and I think he knew it, although he cravenly accepted the prize.  Anyway, Trump and his team and all the people from the Middle East involved in the Abraham Accords received almost no legacy press attention, certainly none that was positive, and certainly no Nobel Prize, even though what they managed was clearly the most significant advance on the peace front in that embattled region since World War II. At minimum.

Jordan Peterson was throwing down the truth bombs back in the fall of 2022.

Jordan Peterson took a swipe at the clownish partisans at the Nobel Peace Prize Committee who gave Obama a peace prize for doing nothing but ignored President Trump and the historic Abraham Accords.


Keywords
jordan petersonpraises trumpbashes nobel committeehistoric peace deals

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
