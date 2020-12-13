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Biden Cartel China/Russia Payments - Quick Summary
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65 views • December 13, 2020
$1,500,000,000 + $6,000,000 + $5,000,000 + $3,500,000 = $1,514,500,000
That is One Thousand MILLION DOLLARS plus Five Hundred MILLION DOLLARS PLUS Fourteen MILLION DOLLARS plus another Half MILLION DOLLARS.
THAT'S A LOT OF MILLION DOLLARS!
Video by:
Steve Cortes
@CortesSteve
The Biden Cartel leveraged “big guy” Joe for massive amounts of dirty cash from America’s most dangerous adversaries, China & Russia.
Here’s a summary of the biggest payoffs...
See Full HSGAC Report Here: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/HSGAC_Finance_Report_FINAL.pdf
That is One Thousand MILLION DOLLARS plus Five Hundred MILLION DOLLARS PLUS Fourteen MILLION DOLLARS plus another Half MILLION DOLLARS.
THAT'S A LOT OF MILLION DOLLARS!
Video by:
Steve Cortes
@CortesSteve
The Biden Cartel leveraged “big guy” Joe for massive amounts of dirty cash from America’s most dangerous adversaries, China & Russia.
Here’s a summary of the biggest payoffs...
See Full HSGAC Report Here: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/HSGAC_Finance_Report_FINAL.pdf
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