WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Wednesday 10/5/22 • DARREN J. BEATTIE - FBI, ELON & TWITTER - REVOLVER NEWS • Infowars

OPEC DECISION SHOWS BIDEN HAS DESTROYED US INFLUENCE AND POSITION IN THE WORLD ECONOMYOil surges after Russia proposes 1 million barrel OPEC+ output cut! Tune in to hear about the disastrous consequences of Biden's senseless policies!

The blueprint to defeat the NWO is now here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! Link in this article!

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