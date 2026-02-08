BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

0207-2026-- Lynn Share Observations About People Who Keep Getting Sick And One Reason Why That Might Be Happening
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
211 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • 2 days ago

Are you watching people around you get sick every other month?  Is that happening to you?  Is there an underlying cause? Hear what Lynn has to say about one of our newest Plasma Energy Solution combinations.  And be sure to find out what our February, 2026 special is! Go to our home page to find the February, 2025 special: www.plasmaenergysolution.com

Be sure to see the Free Report: information from an expert researcher and medical doctor and author on drinking enough water.  Scroll to the bottom of Free  Reports and enter your first name and email address to download the PDF. https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=15335

Click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.  You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side. 

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists.  We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.  If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.

 

 

 

 

Keywords
gut healthfrequenciesdnasicknessalternative healthvibrationsplasma energy solutiongoing in circlesbiofilm buster plus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy linked to sudden blindness

Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy linked to sudden blindness

Patrick Lewis
Your grocery list vs. chronic inflammation: What to add, what to ditch

Your grocery list vs. chronic inflammation: What to add, what to ditch

Willow Tohi
Ancient spice saffron fights depression, protects vision and boosts heart health

Ancient spice saffron fights depression, protects vision and boosts heart health

Cassie B.
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
The miracle of black seed (Nigella sativa): Nature&#8217;s most powerful healing plant

The miracle of black seed (Nigella sativa): Nature’s most powerful healing plant

Patrick Lewis
Gut microbiome study reveals key dietary strategies to combat harmful bacteria

Gut microbiome study reveals key dietary strategies to combat harmful bacteria

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy