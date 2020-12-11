Economic Update & Stock Market Recap

The market meltup just won't let up, with futures and global stocks reaching new record highs. Doing anything in Financial Assets at present is fraught with risk because of just how hyper-inflated stock and bond prices have become.Tesla is heading towards becoming one of the most valuable, cash rich firms on the planet, powered solely by investor belief! Tesla now has over $14 bln cash at hand. GM produces a multiple number of cars profitably, but trades on 8x earnings. Tesla makes no money selling cars and trades on 1400x.Global debt is expected to soar to a record $277 trillion by the end of the year. While governments around the world have imposed extremely destructive restrictions on economic life and promise a “Great Reset” that amounts to a great leap forward into the socialist future, central bankers have advanced plans for implementing central bank digital currencies.Replacing physical cash with a digital currency would only strengthen the undesirable qualities of fiat money and further hamper a free market in money and financial services, increasing the demand for alternatives to government money, such as gold and bitcoin.Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 596 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.