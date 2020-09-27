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Antifa Beta Calls Trump's Platinum Plan For Black Americans INSANE
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14 views • September 27, 2020
Antifa beta doing what sjw blm leftists do, which is lie, and act as if totally rational policies are INSANE. Declare Antifa and BLM terrorist organizations. Vote Trump MAGA KAGA 2020.
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#MAGA #KAGA #ANTIFA
Clipped from this stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDF0UpIXzZk
Donate on Streamlabs: https://www.streamlabs.com/DuerstStreams
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
#MAGA #KAGA #ANTIFA
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