BREAKING! Biden Allegedly "just Tested Positive for COVID" - Canceled a Speech in Nevada

BREAKING!!! Biden canceled a speech in Nevada because he allegedly "just tested positive for COVID."

WHAT?!?!? 🤣

Adding: Biden has contracted coronavirus, but the US President is vaccinated and has mild symptoms, the White House stated.

Also, CNN just showed Biden 'Live' in Nevada climbing the stairs up to Air Force 1, without a mask on, as they pointed that out.

Cynthia... Just today this was also posted, many places:

Biden Says He’d Consider Dropping Out if a ‘Medical Condition’ Emerged - The New York Times (https://archive.is/2024.07.17-171519/https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/17/us/politics/biden-health-election-drop-out.html)

US President Biden said in an interview released on Wednesday that he would re-evaluate whether to stay in the presidential race if a doctor told him directly that he had a medical condition that made that necessary.

Adding for grins ; ):

Viktor Orban is vacationing in Croatia: “We are waiting for Putin and Trump”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is vacationing on Vis island again. Restaurateur Goran Pečarević posted a joint photo with him on social networks.

“We are waiting for Putin and Trump. They are late,” said Pečarević in the description of the photo.