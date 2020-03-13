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Jeff Deist President Mises Institute -The “Small Revolution”
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From his years running Dr. Ron Paul’s congressional office to the last half dozen as president of the Mises Institute, Jeff Deist has had to apply the classic lessons of free-market politics to the temporary crises powerful interests exploit to grow government power.
He calls it the “Small Revolution”. Mr. Deist will examine the quiet but inexorable, decentralized revolution gaining momentum in the 21st century, contrasting this trend with sclerotic centralized states and their failures. What is the biggest question of our time is not ideological, but rather the level at which governance takes place.
He calls it the “Small Revolution”. Mr. Deist will examine the quiet but inexorable, decentralized revolution gaining momentum in the 21st century, contrasting this trend with sclerotic centralized states and their failures. What is the biggest question of our time is not ideological, but rather the level at which governance takes place.
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