💗 Welcome to the new world 💪🏼

A new economic system is being unveiled across this whole earth realm Lead by the United States in cooperation with Putin in Russia, Xi in China, Modi in India plus the united coalition of independent Nation States across the world.





THESE ARE AMAZING TIMES.





Awaken to the spark of divine within.





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Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





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